Eid: Kogi first lady tasks Muslims

WIFE of Kogi State Governor, Mrs Rashida Bello, has tasked Muslims in Kogi State to continue in good deeds, peace and love even as the Ramadan period comes to an end for this Islamic year.

She gave the admonition in her sallah message to the people of the state on Sunday.

According to her, “now that the Ramadan is over we should endeavour to let all the lessons of Ramdan be part of our lives, continue to do the good things we did during the period and try to reach out to others around us, living in peace with one another as this will sustain peace and love in our dear State”.

The Kogi first lady also urged the people to continue to pray towards the successful implementation of the New Direction Agenda of the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

She noted that the agenda was geared towards ensuring that the people feel the impact of good governance in the state and prayed God grant every Muslim the blessings of the just concluded Ramadan.