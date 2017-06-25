Social media agog as Funke Akindele, husband, expect twins
The social media has been on frenzy mood as all signals indicated that actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz, are expecting their first babies.
Funke Akindele, who has been very present all through the #halleluyahchallenge praise organised by gospel artist, Nathaniel Bassey, and has been persistent in her request for fruit of the womb in the ongoing 30days midnight praise.
News about her pregnancy has been everywhere in the social media as well wishers have since been sending their congratulations.
