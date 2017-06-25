Sallah: Ex-Nigerian envoy, APC chief salute Muslims, preach against hate speeches

A former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada, Ambassador Dare Bejide, has saluted Muslim faithful for their courage and sacrifice during Ramadan, calling on all Nigerians to join forces in taming those making inflammatory comments capable of destabilizing the country.

Bejide, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, in a Sallah message, said the country could only make meaningful development and progresses when Muslims and Christians see themselves as one and form a common synergy that would bring transformation to the country.

Also, All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Mr Kola Alabi, has congratulated Muslims on the conclusion of the Ramadan fast, urging them to allow the doctrine of love which was the highpoint of the Holy Month to manifest in their lives.

Alabi, in his Sallah Message on Sunday, stated that the country would remain stagnant as a nation if the citizens refused to show love as preached by the holy Qur’an.

The two politicians and governorship aspirants saluted the courage, doggedness and sacrifices displayed by Muslims making them to pass through the rigours of fasting for 30 days, urging them to put such into practice in their daily lives for Nigeria of our dream to come to fruition.

Bejide said: “Ramadan teaches love and perseverance and it is on that basis we, as Nigerians, regardless of ethnic and religious affiliations, must desist from showing intense hatred. If not for hatred, how can we be killing one another because of religion or making comments that vividly show that we are not one?

“Time has come for us to be circumspect and think beyond primordial sentiments of ethnic and religious leanings that will further create tension and cause deep cleavages among us. Time to see ourselves as brothers is now in the spirit of Eid-el-Fitr”, the former envoy said.

Corroborating him, Alabi said: “Ramadan is a month of holiness and during this time, people always run away from sins that has to do with corruption, adultery, kidnapping and other criminality.

“If Muslims could effectively achieve this pious life during fasting period, it means that all of us, irrespective of religious leanings, can make Nigeria a place where honesty and sincerity will reign supreme.

“I want to greet the Muslims for witnessing the end of Ramadan and pray to Allah to grant them many more opportunities to witness such in their lives,” Alabi added.