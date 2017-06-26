Peaceful coexistence contributes to development, good governance in Lagos ―Adebule

THE Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Idiat Adebule, on Sunday said the existing peaceful relationship among people of diverse tribes and religions contributed to massive development and good governance enjoyed in the state.

Adebule said this at the Eid el Fitr Special Prayers to mark the end of this year’s Ramadan fast at the Central Mosque in Lagos.

”As we celebrate Ed- El- Fitr, let me congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters for God’s Mercy that has seen us to the end of the month.

”The dividends of democracy and good governance that we enjoy in Lagos state today is as a result of the existing peaceful relationship among residents.

”There is no doubt that more development can be achieved when there is peace and tranquillity.

”The democracy in the country has come to stay despite its challenges, but we can grow as a nation when we love and tolerate one another irrespective of our language, tribe or religion.

”We stand to benefit more as a united nation. I urge us to always remember to pray for our dear country and state; let us unite together and build a very strong nation that our children will be proud of,” she said.

Adebule urged the residents to utilise the Eid El Fitr celebrations to pray for the success of the Governor Akinwunmi Ambode led-administration.

Also speaking, the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, urged residents to support the state government as it strives to bring development to all communities.

Akiolu urged the residents to imbibe good hygiene to avoid outbreak of epidemics.

”We need to obey government laws on sanitation and waste disposal system to avoid the outbreak of epidemics in the state.

”There has been wide spread of malaria parasites caused by dirtiness and unhealthy living style of the people,” he said.

In his sermon, The Chief Imam of Lagos State, Alhaji Garba Akinola, urged Muslims to be kind to their fellow human beings and emulate Prophet Muhammed in their relationship with others.

He noted that Prophet Muhammed during his time was able to convert many of his followers to Islam because of his exemplary behaviour.

”I appeal to us to always remember the saying of the Prophet that ‘No one is a Muslim yet, until what he wants for himself is what he wants for his brother.

”I also urge us as Muslims to imbibe the tenets of the Ramadan fasting by desisting from sins and other vices capable of undermining the teaching of Islam,” he said.