Second term: Federal lawmaker drums support for Gov Lalong

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights, Edward Pwajok, representing Jos East/Jos South Federal Constituency of Plateau State has stated that the incumbent governor of the state, Barrister Simon Lalong deserves second term considering his achievements and urged his kinsmen in four local government areas of the state to support the governor for second term in office comes 2019.

Pwajok who stated this at the town hall meeting organised by Governor Lalong with the stakeholders in Plateau North to give account of his stewardship in the past two years said despite the fact that his kinsmen (Berom) did not vote Governor Lalong who contested on the platform of All Progressive Congress, the governor still gave juicy positions like the Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner of Works and other positions to the Beroms.

Pwajok advised his people to align themselves with the ruling All Progressive Congress in Plateau State and at the federal level, adding that this would be for the benefit of the people and the entire state.

Said he: “Despite stiff opposition against the government of the former Governor Joshua Dariye during his first tenure, he was allowed to complete his two terms in office. Senator Jonah Jang who took over from him was also allowed to serve for two terms uninterrupted. Governor Simon Lalong equally deserves to be allowed to have his two terms in office as Governor.

“He deserves second term, he has succeeded in restoring peace to the state and ensured regular payment of salaries to workers on the Plateau despite the lean resources that comes to the state.”

He added that power lies with the people and as such those who have contested all elections and did not win should stop deceiving the people that they can be a political threat to him or the government of Governor Lalong in 2019 adding that the people of his constituency and the entire people of the state know their elected representative to vote for when the time comes.

Present at the town hall meeting was the representative of the state Governor Mr Dungs who spoke on behalf the governor and the Local Government chairman, Augustine Pwajok who used the occasion to give account of his stewardship to the people of his local government council among several dignitaries.