Cleric decries incidents of kidnapping, rituals, urges security consciousness

THE President, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of NIgeria (ASN), Ikorodu chapter, Alhaji Lateef Okunnu, has urged Nigerians to be more security conscious in view of the nefarious activities of kidnappers and ritualists in the country.

Okunnu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), was represented by the Secretary of the society, Alhaji Kamarudeen Olutosin at the Eid-el-Fitri prayer held on Sunday in Ikorodu, Lagos State.

He advised Nigerians to support the Federal Government by being more security conscious their neighbourhood.

“There is problem of restiveness in the oil-producing areas of the country, especially in the South-South, while the Amnesty Programme had become a mere palliative.

“The long term solution is Resource-Control by those who own the oil resources.

“The menace of herdsmen illegally moving into private farmlands all over country still exists.

“We thank Almighty Allah that another batch of Chibok girls were released by Boko Haram,’’ Okunnu said.

He implored Nigerians to continue to pray for the return of the remaining Chibok girls and prayed that God should put a stop to the shameful act of the insurgents.

Okuunu said that there was the need for government to give more priority to security at all levels.

Alhaji Abdul-Fatai Olutosin, the Officiating Missioner of the society and the Chief Imam Ansar-ud-deen Ikorodu, advised Nigerians to exercise more patience and to always seek God’s support in their daily endeavours.

Olutosin said that many Nigerians were too anxious in acquiring wealth, adding that one could only acquire what had been apportioned by the Almighty God.

“There is need for human beings to strive but it should not be done illegally and we should put all our hope on Allah.

“Only Allah is the provider and he will provide whenever it is time for him to do so”, the chief Imam said.

He, however, urged Muslims to continue to relate with people in the spirit of Ramadan through charity in order to increase love in the society.

Also speaking, a retired Permanent Secretary in Lagos State, Mr Olatunji Odusanya, appreciated God for granting a perfect weather which enabled them to perform the Eid-el-Fitr prayers successfully.

He said that the economic recession was a temporary issue, adding that Nigerians should be patient and cooperate with the authorities to enable them overcome the situation.

A member of the society, Alhaja Faidat Sanusi, urged government to do more to ensure that Nigerians overcome the recession in no distant time.

Sanusi appealed to government to create more jobs for the youth to enable them to be independent after graduation.

Another member of the society, Alhaja Sekina Odumade, however, pleaded with Nigerians to support the government to enable it provide the dividends of democracy to the people.

According to her, government needs the support of the people to succeed in executing its lofty programmes and policies.