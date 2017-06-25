First and only female NMA president dies at 83
Dr Tinuola Abiola-Oshodi, the first and only female president of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) is dead.
Abiola-Oshodi, who remained the only woman to head the medical association between 1988 and 1990 reportedly died at the age of 83.
The 83-year-old gynaecologist was also chairman of the Board of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife and the 14th president of Society of Gynaecology & Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON).
NMA while commiserating with the family of late Chief Mrs Abiola-Oshodi and wishing her soul rest in perfect peace, had opened a condolence register in her honour at its National secretariat in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.
Meanwhile, Professor Rotimi Jaiyesimi, a visiting Professor Faculty of Health Sciences & Wellbeing, University of Sunderland & Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, had described late Dr Tinuola Abiola-Oshodi as a “dedicated doctor who placed the interest of patients at the centre of her practice. After retirement, she continued to be involved in healthcare.”
