First and only female NMA president dies at 83

Dr Tinuola Abiola-Oshodi, the first and only female president of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) is dead.

Abiola-Oshodi, who remained the only woman to head the medical association between 1988 and 1990 reportedly died at the age of 83.

The 83-year-old gynaecologist was also chairman of the Board of Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife and the 14th president of Society of Gynaecology & Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON).

NMA while commiserating with the family of late Chief Mrs Abiola-Oshodi and wishing her soul rest in perfect peace, had opened a condolence register in her honour at its National secretariat in Wuse Zone 4, Abuja.

Meanwhile, Professor Rotimi Jaiyesimi, a visiting Professor Faculty of Health Sciences & Wellbeing, University of Sunderland & Faculty of Law, University of Ibadan, had described late Dr Tinuola Abiola-Oshodi as a “dedicated doctor who placed the interest of patients at the centre of her practice. After retirement, she continued to be involved in healthcare.”