Commission donates mats, water containers, soap to prison inmates
THE Sokoto State Zakkat and Endowment Commission on Sunday donated 575 mats, 30 water containers and 28 cartons of soap to inmates of the Sokoto Central Prison.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the commission’s Chairman, Malam Lawal Maidoki, handed over the items to the Controller of Prisons in the state, Mrs Hauwa’u Shettima.
Maidoki said that the gesture was in response to the prisoners’ request to the commission for the provision of the items.
“These items will surely be enough for the inmates and as such no prisoner will sleep on the bare floor.
” The water containers will also ensure storage of potable drinking water to prevent the outbreak of water borne diseases in the prison,’’ he said.
Speaking earlier, Shettima, who was represented by her deputy, Mr Idris Muhammad, lauded the commission for the gesture and gave an assurance that the items would be judiciously used.
