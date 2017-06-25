Eid-el-Fitr: Dogara, Lasun preach peace, unity

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has urged religious leaders to continue to preach and promote the virtues of unity, genuine love for one another and peaceful co-existence for Nigeria to attain greatness and eschew divisive and hate tendencies.

This is coming just as the Deputy Speaker, Honourable Lasun Yussuff urged Nigerians to desist from making statement capable of disintegrating unity of this country.

The duo in a separate message to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el- Fitr admonished Nigerians on the need to work for the common good of the country.

The Speaker’s statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan advised Nigerians on the need to live in harmony, tolerate one another and see the nation’s diversity as a source of strength.

According to the statement, “For Nigeria to attain greatness and fulfil its potentials, we must regard our diversity as a source of strength and continue to promote and strengthen the unity, peace and progress of the country at all times.”

While congratulating Muslims on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast, the speaker called on them to imbibe and demonstrate the lessons of kindness, tolerance and submission to the higher authority identified with the holy month and put Nigeria first in all their endeavours.

“As you savour the ambience of this occasion, I wish to enjoin our Muslim brothers to always be guided by the spirit and lessons of piety, forgiveness, love, charity and good neighbourliness learnt in the holy month of Ramadan and put Nigeria first in all your undertakings.”

While reiterating his call for continued and sustained prayers for the Health of President Muhammadu Buhari and the prosperity of the country, the Speaker expressed optimism that with the passage and subsequent signing of the 2017 budget, as well as legislative and executive measures put in place, Nigeria is at the verge of surmounting the current recession and fulfilling its potential as a great nation.

On his part, Honourable Lasun urged Nigerians to desist from making statement capable of disintegrating unity of this country.

The Deputy Speaker’s message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Wole Oladimeji urged Muslim faithful to use the period to pray for the unity of the country and also pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the period offers us opportunity to have sober reflection on our activities and way of life and try as much as possible to eschew violence that is capable of disrupting ‎smooth running of government.

He appealed to Nigerians to be patient with APC led government in trying to fix the already‎ bad economic situation.

He said that no meaningful development could be achieved In a rancorous ‎and chaotic environment, therefore, there is the need to cooperate with the government.

He however assured that House of Representatives will continue to be on the side of the people by ensuring that they enjoy the dividends of democracy.