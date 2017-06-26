Governor Ishaku committed to amicable resolution of Taraba crisis ―Aide

GOVERNOR Darius Ishaku of Taraba is committed to an amicable resolution of the crisis in the state and peaceful co-existence of all ethnic nationalities, his aide, Emmanuel Bello, has said.

Bello, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Public Affairs, said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday that it was misleading to accuse Ishaku of complicity in the recent crisis that claimed many lives in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that renewed crisis erupted on the Mambilla Plateau on June 5 due to a disagreement between two ethnic groups.

The disagreement escalated and led to killings and destruction of property.

Mr John Yep, the Chairman of Sardauna Local Government Council, on June 6 imposed a 24-hour curfew on Gembu, the headquarters of the council.

One of the contending groups, however, accused the governor and Yep of complicity in the crisis.

Alhaji Ahmadu Adamu, Malam Suleiman Musa, Alhaji Hassan Ardo and Alhaji Dauda Jae, who spoke for the group, also accused the duo of genocide.

But Bello said that those accusing the duo of genocide were “either ignorant of its historical meaning or merely trying to play the ostrich.’’

“It is not a word to be used loosely unless your intentions are malicious, evil and downright wicked.

“Now by this, the accusers of Gov Ishaku are saying that he, at some point, actually gave orders by way of a broadcast or in some secret location that a certain ethnic group should be wiped out of Taraba.

“The accusers must have a tape recording of such instructions or directives. They probably have a memo by the governor where he clearly gave the plans for eliminations, stating timelines.

“They also probably know the armed militia he has planned with to carry out the dastardly act,’’ he said.

Bello said that all the allegations were mere fabrications as the governor was urbane and holds life sacrosanct.

He said bloodshed must be condemned where ever it happened and whatever group was affected.