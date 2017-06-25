We’ll work to preserve Nigeria’s unity ―Osinbajo

ACTING President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday stressed the need for Nigeria to remain a united nation, saying that the present administration would do everything to preserve its unity.

Speaking while receiving a delegation of the Muslim community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) who paid him homage to mark the 2017 Eid-el-Fitr on Sunday, he said doing so would give room for more development and enhance welfare of the people.

He said: “Your ethnicity doesn’t matter and that is why for us, unity is so important that we must work together to make sure that our country is able to take care of the millions people we govern.

“God expects us to take care of the poor and those suffering, to ensure that we use government resources only in such a way that will the good of the majority of our people.”

According to him, unity comes with love towards one another, integrity, enjoying the endowments of the nation, gaining respect globally and diversity among others.

“Our unity is not negotiable. We should make sure that we remain united in order to enjoy the resources God has blessed Nigeria with. So many nations envy what we have as a nation,” he said.

The Acting President prayed for the restoration to full health of President Muhammadu Buhari as he observed that the President still has much to do for the country.

He said: “We are praying every day and we know that the Lord God Almighty who we serve will bring our President back in good health and that he will serve this nation with the same determination and the same spirit of oneness, the same spirit that he has always serve this nation from when he was a young man.

“He will serve this nation and complete the period of his service in good health, in good shape and our country will be the better for it.”

Speaking earlier, leader of the Muslim delegation and Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello thanked security agencies, religious and traditional rulers in the territory for playing a great role in sustaining the peace being enjoyed in Nigeria’s capital city.

He urged other parts of the country to emulate the harmonious relationship existing in Abuja.

Among this in attendance was Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, some legislators and members of the Federal executive Council.