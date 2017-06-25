Illicit drug use: Oyo sets to established six drug rehabilitation centres

WORRIED by the alarming dimension of drug abuse and misuse in Nigeria, Oyo State government has announced its plan to established six drug rehabilitation centres in its hospitals to tackle the problem

Oyo State Commissioner of health, Dr Azeez Adeduntan made this disclosure at the press briefing to mark the 2017 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit trafficking on Friday.

Dr Adeduntan, who stated that the level of drug abuse and misuse in Nigeria has reached an alarming dimension and is now frightening, said that the centres will be built with part of the funds from the State’s endowment fund.

The commissioner said that over 40 per cent of Nigeria Youths engage in substance abuse and misuse, a situation that is very disturbing despite the problems drug use pose both to individuals and the society.

According to him, “we cannot say these problems are not there, drug abuse and misuse are common place on our streets. We as a government will use whatever is necessary to make sure we arrest drug abuse in Oyo State.

Commandant, Oyo State NDLEA, Mrs Omolade Faboyede said that the illicit drug mostly abused was hemp or marijuana, adding that NDLEA had been doing a lot to stem this.

Faboyede who said many people had been arrest and persecuted in Oyo State for marijuana, stress the need for increased awareness on the dangers of illicit drug use, especially among young persons.

She urged parents and teachers to inculcate moralise into children, adding, “if awareness is raised right from the childhood, there is the possibility that as adults they will not be drug addicts.”