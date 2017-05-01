Northern Nigeria

ON Wednesday, June 9, 2010, I wrote an article in the Nigerian Tribune in which I advocated that the then Liberty Stadium be renamed Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, among other reasons, to balance the political equation of the first republic, since Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sir Ahmadu Bello had stadia named after them. Later that year, on Monday 22nd November, I followed up with another write-up in which I commended former President Goodluck Jonathan for acceding to my request in the case of Chief Awolowo and the Liberty Stadium. I went on to remind the president about my second plea to name the National Stadium, Abuja, after MKO Abiola, who, among other things in his lifetime, was also the Pillar of Sports in Africa. Till now, that has not been done. Yet the supreme sacrifice which the Owu, Abeokuta chief made cannot ever be forgotten, as it is of important historical significance.

Although many other people died on the agitation to have MKO’s mandate of June 12, 1993 actualised, the fact remains that the former Concord publisher was the major actor and central figure of the incident. The freedom we now enjoy in Nigeria today and the enthronement of democracy were a direct result of the Abiola story. It Is ridiculous the attempt to localise the import and person of Abiola. He was a national figure and his sacrifice was for all Nigerians, not just Abeokuta, Ogun state, the South West or the Yoruba. He was indeed the elected president Nigeria never has as Awo was the best president Nigeria never had. The attempt to rename the University of Lagos after him was resisted by stakeholders of the university and the law establishing the institution made it impossible.

It is my considered view that what Abiola deserves is a monument in the Federal Capital Territory, the seat of the Federal Government and the National Assembly. I make bold to suggest the following: Aso Rock (the Presidential Villa), the National Assembly Complex, the International Conference Centre and the Eagle Square. This will be the real import and full implications of MKO Abiola and June 12, 1993. The idea of the national stadium is an inferior alternative. I sincerely hope that the conscience of present day leaders in government (in the Executive and Legislature) who are direct beneficiaries of the Abiola narrative, will be pricked to do what is right and for which history will etch their names in letters of gold. This decision can be meaningfully taken between now and the next posthumous birthday of MKO in August this year, when he would have like me in May, turned 80.

One final point about the matter is that of the Federal Government insists on keeping May 29 as Democracy Day because that was where Nigeria changed from a military to a civilian administration, it should at least accord June 12 some recognition by declaring it a public holiday throughout the country. Abiola himself should be given a posthumous national honour of Grand Commander, either of the Federal Republic (GCFR) or of the Niger, (GCON).