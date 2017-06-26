Total Nigeria eyes alternative energy business for sustained growth

With the decision of Integrated Oil and Gas companies such as Mobil, Agip and Texaco to divest their shares from the Nigerian market and move funds offshore, Total Nigeria Plc has said an opposite strategy of Expansion is their focus especially for the current year, 2017.

Chairman of Total Nigeria Plc, Mr Stanislas Mittelman recently told our correspondent in an interview that Total’s decision to remain in the country can be seen through the investment choices made within the country.

“Our big international competitors made strong choices to withdraw from Africa, as far as Total is concerned, we made an opposite strategy.

We keep investing, because, asides from France, Africa is the core of our downstream business. We are by far today the market leader in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, our Ambition is not to withdraw or divest but to grow in all fields” Stanislas said

Towards the company’s commitment to a sustainable future, Stanislas also explained that Total Nigeria has plans to expand across other energy related business.

He said the company is currently developing solar businesses with the ambition to cover all the different parts of the solar business.

“We have already sold more than 300, 000 Awango lamps (a solar powered lamp originally invented by Total Nigeria) over the last three years, we target a reach of 400,000 lamps at the end of 2017 and half a million by next year. When we consider that with one lamp, we can bring light to 5-6 people, this is significant.

“We are also looking at developing a Solar B2B business, helping our industrial customers to develop solar solutions hybrid together with their existing power generation system, we have identified this as an act of development for our business.

He further noted that Total Nigeria is comfortable enough on the resilience of its results to keep investing and grow its network of stations.

“We have the ambition to grow our network of services, Last year we were able to have additional 25 stations on the network of stations which stands at 544. We have exactly the same ambitions this year as far as the number of stations is concerned.

“We will keep investing in our lubricant facilities and on our depot services, as well as improve our logistics and distribution channels.”

On the outlook for the coming year, he said Stanislas said “Many determining themes from last year are likely to filter through to 2017.

“We expect that 2017 will be a year that will provide Total Nigeria Plc with opportunities to consolidate on our past achievements, restrategize and reposition in accordance with the new global economic order whilst delivering value to our shareholders and other stakeholders.

“We also envisage that the year will not be without its own challenges but, your company is well positioned to overcome the challenges of the business environment as she has the human capital and experience to do so.