Multinationals best for downstream petroleum sector

One segment of assured employers of labour that Nigeria has not given much attention is the downstream petroleum sector.

Presently, too many disorganised private players in that sector ensure that the employment profile in the downstream realm is ephemeral at best and disorganised on the larger scale.

A very honest and objective observation of the operations of say, Total, reveals a well-managed structure based on international best practices that ensures that jobs could be kept for long periods of time.

That kind of business structure that ensures that jobs are available is what Nigeria needs now.

Thus, instead of licensing a plethora of one-man filling station businesses that are not viable even in the short-term because of a lack of appropriate business structure, the Federal Government and the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) should encourage multinational downstream operators to expand their businesses.employment of Nigeria’s workforce is the ultimate target.

Sunday Jonah

Federal University of Technology, Minna, Niger State.