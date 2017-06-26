Ekiti must reenact Lagos example

All over the world, it is well established that governance is a continuum. This implies that every succeeding government must be prepared to continue with the good programmes and policies of the preceding administration to guard against wastage. Indeed, under a developing economy like ours, this will stabilise the polity and fast-track development.

But considering the acrimonious type of politics being played in Nigeria, such a practice seems alien to our political culture. It seems impracticable, as each succeeding administration always establishes the doctrine of independence, particularly when a different party takes over the reign of leadership.

This largely accounts for why Nigeria is retrogressing due to massive corruption and wastages in the system necessitated by abandoned projects, policy somersaults and contagious instability and violence

Taking cognizance of the damage that the haphazardness in our political and administrative culture have caused, it is imperative for continuity to form the centre stage in the countdown to the governorship election slated for 2018 in Ekiti State. Indeed, Governor Ayodele Fayose has hinged his political campaign on the fact that the time to reenact the Lagos example is now.

I agree with Governor Fayose on the slogan of continuity because the time for the state to be set on a faster pace of development is now.

Let me appreciate the fact that each preceding government that had ruled the state had actually contributed its own quota in terms of physical structures and the growth of human and material potentials the state was endowed with.

However, Governor Fayose has really upped the game since his second coming in 2014 and no efforts should be spared to either keep the tempo of development presently being witnessed or accelerate it further. With the ongoing construction of billion naira flyover in Ado Ekiti, the ultramodern Oja Oba market, the magnificent Funmi Olayinka Glass House and the dualisation projects in Ikole, Emure, Ikere, Ilawe, Ijero, Omuo Ekiti and other towns, Ekiti is gradually joining the league of infrastructurally stable states in the country.

The allusion to Lagos by Governor Fayose as a state that is being built into a megacity was more of a fact than a political statement. Since 1999, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu had succeeded in restoring the culture of stability and the state, unarguably, is ahead of others in all spheres.

In the 18 years of unbroken democracy in the state, the governors that had emerged after Tinubu, Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Akinwumi Ambode, have prosecuted the same blueprint and the state has been better for it.

Dalimore Aluko

Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State.