DSS moves to link IMN to Boko Haram ridiculous —Shiite

THE Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), under the leadership of detained Sheikh Ibrahim el-Zakzaky, has described the attempt by the Department of State Services (DSS) to link the IMN to Boko Haram as most ridiculous.

This assertion was made known by the movement in a statement issued to newsmen in Kaduna, on Sunday and signed by their spokesman, Ibrahim Musa.

The statement noted: “Last week Friday, the DSS issued a statement that they uncovered plans by Boko Haram to attack Abuja and some northern cities like Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna and Maiduguri by infiltrating what they termed the ranks of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

“According to the report, terrorists would join IMN members in their procession and unleash mayhem on the cities.

“IMN finds this statement by DSS to be quite ridiculous. First, this is an unintelligent overused storyline aimed at unleashing mayhem on innocent civilians and attributing it to other people.

“In this case, the DSS had wanted to plant explosives in the aforementioned places and then make the claim that Boko Haram had infiltrated our ranks.

“This was exactly what they did a few days before the Zaria massacre in November, 2015, when they sent two suicide bombers to detonate their lethal bomb in the Kano axis of that year’s Arba’een trek.

“That action resulted in the death of scores of our members.

“It will be recalled that DSS had earlier issued a warning that they were aware of plots to detonate explosives in places of worship in Abuja, Kaduna and Kano. Thus, it is nothing new. DSS would be held responsible should explosives go off anywhere and it has nothing to do with IMN.”

The statement noted also, “if it were true that they have intelligence reports that a certain group intends to cause mayhem, and it was not their plot, they should have simply rounded them up and arrested them, thereby avoiding the unnecessary waste of civilian lives.’’

The statement further posited: “We have not forgotten how, in the immediate period before the gruesome Zaria attacks of December 12, 2015, the so called Boko Haram announced their plan to exterminate members of IMN. We are all witnesses to what followed that announcement – the senseless and unjustified massive attacks on our leader and members, while the property of IMN was destroyed by the Nigerian army.’’

“It is in this light that we view the present statement by the DSS to mean that they still want to further massively shed blood of innocent citizens. Thus, rather than use Boko Haram as a bait, they should have been bold enough to say they will infiltrate our peaceful processions to unleash mayhem on the general public.”