Bakers’ association appeals to millers to reduce price of flour

The Lagos State Chapter of the Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria has appealed to flour millers to reduce the price of flour to boost productivity and strengthen food security.

Its chairman, Mr Jacob Adejorin, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Adejorin advised millers to adjust the price of flour to reflect the present exchange rate of the naira to the dollar as well as the recent slash in the price of diesel by the Federal Government across the country.

“We still buy a bag of flour for between N11,000 and N11,300. This was the price when the naira was being exchanged at N500 to the dollar.

“Now that the naira has appreciated against the dollar at N363 to the dollar, we expect that flour millers should have reduced the price of a bag of flour from its present price.

“The prices of other raw materials, such as sugar, salt, margarine, edible oil and yeast have been reduced in the market.

“The high cost of flour has negatively impacted on the productivity and profitability of bread.

“This had led some bakers to opt out of the business to become commercial motorcyclists,” he said.

Adejorin noted that the reduction in the price of flour would enable the association to become employers of labour.

He added that it would also be able to provide affordable and nutritious flour-based -food varieties for Nigerians.

Source: NAN