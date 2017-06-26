Thousands hold mega rally for Gov Ayade in Cross River

Thousands of people from Boki Local Government Area have held a mega rally in Biakwan community in support of the administration of Governor Ben Ayade.

The rally was organised to rally support for the governor and to also sensitise and mobilise the people on the need to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise.

The appointees held placards which read: “Boki is 100 per cent Ayade, Cross River Youth Vanguard supports Ayade, Ayade has transformed Boki with rural road and electrification projects among others.”

The State Commissioner for Works, Dan Osim-Asu, who led other appointees and supporters of Ayade in the rally, said the governor had transformed Boki through massive award of road construction and electrification projects.

Osim-Asu explained that the governor had awarded the construction of Boki East-Boki West Road that have divided people of the local government area for ages.

According to him, the 27-kilometre stretch road was awarded at the cost of N4billion, adding that 30 per cent mobilization money has been given as direct labour to the state Ministry of Works and work is ongoing.

“We decided to hold this mega rally today in appreciation of what Ayade has done for the people of Boki. Ayade has given no fewer than 189 political appointments to Boki sons and daughters.

“Aside that, the governor has awarded the construction of Boki East-Boki west Road project valued at N4billion. This road when completed, will link Boki East and West together.

“Boki local government area stands for Ayade is 100 per cent. Considering all he has done for us, our collective interest should be that Ayade is elected and returned as governor in 2019,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr George Ekpungu, the State Commissioner for New Cities Development, stressed the need for people in the area to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voters’ Registration exercise.

Ekpungu explained that adequate buses and logistics arrangement have been made to convey people from their villages to Betriku and Okundi communities which are centres for the registration.

He called on the people of Boki to have faith in the administration of Ayade, saying that Boki local government area was fully represented in the present administration in the state.

Mrs Vera Bisong, the State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Women Leader, said that Ayade’s administration had greatly empowered women from Boki and the state at large, hence the need for all women to support his administration.

Mr Robert Otu, Boki PDP Chapter Chairman, commended Ayade for setting up the garment factory which he said had employed over 3,000 indigenes of the state and mostly women.