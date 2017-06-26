Gov Ortom greets Muslim faithful

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has called on the people of the state irrespective of their faiths to intensify prayers for peaceful coexistence and sacrifice among the people of the state.

In a goodwill message to Muslims to mark the end of Ramadan, Governor Ortom through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Terver Akase said there was need for prayers, peaceful coexistence and sacrifice among the Muslim faithful and the entire people of the state.

He described the Eid-El-Fitri celebration as “a period for the faithful to pray for the country and state to overcome the current economic challenges.”

The governor however used the opportunity to explain that the anti-open grazing and kidnapping laws were enacted to create an enabling environment for agriculture and other economic activities to thrive in the state.

He reassured the people of the state that “my administration will continue to give priority to security of lives and property as well as other key sectors of the economy.”

The governor stated that the task of ensuring peace in all parts of the state required the cooperation of all stakeholders irrespective of religion, place of origin and ethnicity.

While wishing Muslims happy Sallah celebrations, the governor urged the people to continue to be law abiding and cooperate with security agencies by providing timely and useful information that could lead to arrest of criminals in the society.