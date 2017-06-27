ONE major thing that earned the then All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate victory in the 2015 general election was the promise to launch a war on corruption and corrupt practices which were allegedly rife during the Goodluck Jonathan administration and which denied the former president a chance to govern for four more years.

Nigerians believed in the urgent need to bring the national menace to its knees, and this reflected in the outcome of the historic election.

Not that the system would be purged of corruption, but culpable individuals who had fed fat on the country would be prosecuted and perhaps sentenced. This would have been a hard-earned victory for the real victims of corruption: Nigerians.

However, the leeches feeding on the economy and the development of the country might evade punishment given the way that cases are being stalled.

For instance, it took the Presidency a bit of time to take a step on the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The controversial N220 million grass-cutting contract awarded to a company whose signatories allegedly included the suspended Secretary only earned him a suspension and a presidential committee to look into the matter. However, the outcome remains unknown.

Timothy Faboade

Ile-Ife, Osun State