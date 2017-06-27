FG, let whistle-blowing continue

BY any standards, the whistle-blowing policy introduced by the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration is one of its major successes. It is part of the anti-corruption package of the government.

It is a thing of joy that the Federal Government has recovered huge sums running into billions of naira since the policy was initiated.

Already, it has been revealed through media reports that the recovered money will form a substantial part of the 2017 Appropriation Bill.

I think that the government deserves kudos for being sensitive to the yearnings of the Nigerian people regarding the need to fund viable projects through the money said to have been recovered.

As many Nigerians expect, the money should help the country to move out of its current woes.

This way, as many have pointed out already, Nigerians will continue to appreciate the Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for fighting corruption and for working hard to improve the lots of the citizenry.

However, I think that the government needs to do more to recover looted money. It should beam its searchlight on the activities of those currently occupying political positions across the country.

It is certainly not true that corruption was limited to the past administrations in the country. What is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander.

If the current crop of politicians know that they will get caught if they loot public funds, they will sit up and act responsibly.

Again, I think that the policy should be extended to civil servants. It is well known that some civil servants commit atrocities that even the politicians can only dream of.

Many Nigerians in fact believe that there are civil servants who have, over the years, become far richer than many politicians through corrupt practices.

This is not to suggest, however, that all civil servants are corrupt.

There are many patriotic civil servants in the country, but their efforts will not amount to much if the corrupt ones are not weeded out from the system.

Seun Folaranmi

bayourbayour@gmail.com