Kidnapping: Special forces to the rescue
THE existence of the 73 Special Forces Regiment at Makurdi, Benue State, is a great boon in the quest to end kidnapping activities across Nigeria.
Special Forces are just what they are, special.
Really, the best anti-kidnapping security measure should be proactive.
Thus, as part of the constant rigorous training schedules to keep these troops in top shape, the 73 Special Forces Regiment should go after kidnappers in their hideouts and flush them out.
They should forcefully disrupt their (the kidnappers’) network of operation.
In carrying out such extensive and demanding tasks, these highly trained servicemen and servicewomen would be honing their skills immensely.
Sunday Jonah
Minna, Niger State
