Private sector urged to participate in industrialisation in Bayelsa

Determined to ensure that Bayelsa takes its place among industrialised states, Bayelsa Industrialist and President of Azikel Group of Companies, Dr Azibapu Eruani has called on the private sector to participate actively in the industrialisation the state.

This, Eruani said while speaking with journalists shortly after a live spotlight programme on radio in Yenagoa.

He posited that Bayelsa was a home to every indigene of the state, stressing that drivers of the private sectors should cultivate a deliberate approach in whatever capacity they operate; and to do everything possible to stimulate growth and the industrialisation of the state.

The Azikel Group President averred that it was for this reason that his companies, Azikel Dredging, Azikel Petroleum, Azikel Power and Azikel Air has galvanised efforts geared towards placing Bayelsa on the industrial map in the Niger Delta, Nigeria and the globe.

Against the clarion call on him to become the state governor, Eruani stated in clear terms that he does not want to be a governor, but that he is pre-occupied and contented taking the lead in the industrialisation and entrepreneurial expansion of Bayelsa state.

Said he “No other than Bayelsans can change the narrative of the state, and am being passionate in building the new industrialisation of the state and as such, I am taking the lead in the industrialisation and entrepreneurial civilisation of Bayelsa state.”

Eruani said further that his desire was to see a sustainable private sector thrive in the state, which would contribute in human, economic and industrial development of the state, stressing that he was committed to giving exemplary leadership style that would encourage young entrepreneurs in the state.

He was emphatic that Bayelsa needed more players in the private sector, as it would serve as a veritable catalyst and support for the government to accelerate both human and physical development in the state.

He, however, called on the private sector to join him in ensuring they provide the collaboration required in advancing the industrial growth and development of the state, as it would in turn ease the wheel of the Dickson led Restoration government toward providing good governance and development of the state.