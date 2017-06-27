Dizengoff goes mechanised, unveils new CASE IH tractor

DIZENGOFF Nigeria, a leading agricultural solution provider, has unveiled its different ranges of CASE IH brand of tractors at a launch ceremony in Abuja.

These agricultural equipment are capable of meeting the mechanisation requirements of different farm sizes.

Speaking at the event, the CEO/Country Manager for Dizengoff Nigeria, Mr Antti Ritvonen stated; “as a company, we are committed to ensuring that Nigeria as a nation becomes self-sufficient in food production and in the near future, become a major player in the exportation of quality and safe agricultural produces”

Antti further explained that “mechanisation plays an important role in addressing the issue of agricultural production as a nation, hence the need to support farmers with the right kinds of equipment that can take care of their farm needs and at different stages of their development”.

Also speaking at the launch, the Business Director, Africa and Middle East (A&ME), CASE International, Mr. Marco Raimondo mentioned that innovation remains the centre of his company’s focus.

“At CASE IH we are consistently renewing and expanding our product offering to meet the growing needs of farmers in Nigeria and the world-over. At CASE IH, we have the equipment to meet the farmer’s needs in Nigeria, by helping them raise their efficiency and production. Therefore, we are very excited about this collaboration with Dizengoff Nigeria” Marco stated.

CASE IH has a wide range of tractors, covering from the 35-75hp JXT and the 80-88hp Farmall JXM at the smaller end, through the 110-140hp Farmall A models and right up to the 112-141hp Maxxum and 142-213hp Puma tractors, as well as up to 650hp.

Damisa Enahoro, Commercial Manager for Tractor & Implements, Dizengoff Nigeria added that the company continues to pride itself as the go to for all quality farming needs.

“We offer reliable, high performance and utility tractors that are real workhorses. We have the Nigerian farmer in mind, this is why we are partnering with a company that has a strong heritage (over 175 years in existence) and they can be relied on to provide efficient, productive and an excellent returns on customer’s investment.”

“We will continue to be close to our customers with the aim of providing them with genuine spare parts and excellent after sales service support” Damisa added.

The CASE IH tractors are designed to meet the demand for rugged yet comfortable and easy to operate equipment to get the day-to-day jobs done and are equally suitable for all types of farming businesses from utility tractor to flagship tractor in a small farm.

Dizengoff Nigeria through its parent company, Balton CP, UK signed an exclusive partnership agreement with CASE IH, to deliver excellent and best in-class after sales support services to customers.