Fee increase: Popular Zimbabwean pastor arrested after anti-govt protest
Zimbabwe police have arrested a popular pastor after he addressed protesting university students.
Lawyer Harrison Nkomo said Evan Mawarire, a preacher and anti-government activist, was Monday charged with disorderly conduct in a public place.
He said police picked up Mawarire for addressing medical students protesting against a planned fee increase by the University of Zimbabwe.
The lawyer said police were “assessing whether to allow him pay a fine or take him to court.”
VOA said Mawarire rose to prominence in July, 2016, when he used social media to organise the biggest anti-government protest in a decade.
He later left for the United States, claiming his life was threatened after a court dismissed charges against him.
He is due to appear in court on Sep. 25 for allegedly subverting a constitutionally elected government.
