Don’t dialogue with Kanu, IPOB, Tsav, Temlong, others tell FG

PEOPLE from Benue State axis have kicked against Federal Government dialoguing with the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, as suggested by a former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

Speaking in separate interactions with our correspondent, former Minister of State for Education and the national president of Association of Nigerian Authors, Professor Jerry Agada; socio-crusader and former Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, and Tor Zankara 1, Chief Abu King Shuluwa and General John Temlong described the dialogue as ‘abnormal.’

Professor Agada said the Federal Government had already taken a step by proscribing IPOB, adding that one line of action should be addressed before thinking of another step.

He said: “We should all support the Federal Government for the step already taken and don’t think their is need for dialogue now.”

Tsav, in his comment, said: “I don’t think there is need to dialogue with him, because he already has a case in court over the same matter. He needs be treated as a terrorist and not a freedom fighter.”

Former politician, now traditional ruler, Shuluwa, also expressed concern about the attitude of Kanu, who he said was only trying to plunge the nation into another crisis.

“Why should the president dialogue with Kanu? In every agitation, there is a procedure and such procedure must be followed, instead of trying to ignite violence in the country.

“The problem with Kanu is that he does not know the consequence of war, because at the time we had a civil war, Kanu was not born. The Federal Government has already taken a step by proscribing IPOB.

“This is necessary because what should be paramount to us is an indivisible country, so any group that wants to go should follow the due process.”

Shuluwa, however, lamented the role of the media for giving unnecessary attention to Kanu’s agitation and the shift from the fight against corruption and revitalisation of economy.

He frowned at the non committal role of the Federal Government towards the herdsmen/farmer crises.