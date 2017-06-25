Eid-el-Fitr: Trump greets Muslim, no celebration in White House

President Donald Trump has congratulated Muslims on the celebration of this year’s Eid al-Fitr.

In a statement issued by the White House greeting Muslims, President Trump sent his warm greetings on Muslim faithful worldwide.

“On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.”

“Muslims in the United States joined those around the world during the holy month of Ramadan to focus on acts of faith and charity,” Trump said. “During this holiday, we are reminded of the importance of mercy, compassion, and goodwill. With Muslims around the world, the United States renews our commitment to honor these values,” ” President Trump said in the statement.

Trump concluded the statement with the traditional Muslim greeting “Eid Mubarak” which means “blessed celebration” and is used only during the celebration of the important holiday, Riyadh Daily said.