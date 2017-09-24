My govt is for the people —Governor Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has stated that his administration was committed to improving the living standard of the ordinary people through the execution of people-oriented projects.

This is as the president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mrs Funke Egbemode expressed satisfaction with the quality and spread of the state government’s projects.

Wike spoke, on Saturday, during a project tour with the editors, who are in the state for the All Nigeria Editors’ Conference.

The governor and the editors, led by their president, Mrs Funke Egbemode, inspected the Bonny-Nembe-Bille Jetty, Creek Road, Produce House, National Industrial Court and the Nkpogu Land Reclamation project.

They also inspected Woji-Akpajo Bridge, dualisation of the Sakpenwa-Bori Road, Elelenwo-Akpajo Road, Garrison-Trans-Amadi-Elelenwo Road and the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo Unity Road.

At the Bonny-Nembe-Bille Jetty, Wike explained that the project was vital to the safe and secure transportation of Rivers people in riverine communities.

He told the editors that the Nkpogu land reclamation project was aimed at development purposes, pointing out that the reclaimed land was a mangrove used as a hideout by armed robbers and social miscreants.

Wike informed the editors that projects like Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Nkpogu Bridge, State Ecumenical Centre, reconstructed Brick House and Government House Chapel of Everlasting Grace, which were under construction during their last visit, had been completed and commissioned by his administration.

“You can see that the people are happy with what we are doing. This is not propaganda. This is real appreciation for the people-oriented projects that positively touch their lives. This government belongs to the people and we shall continue to work for them.

“The happiness of the people gives us the encouragement to consolidate on our development programmes. This tour is key, as majority of Nigerian Editors have seen the peaceful nature of Rivers State and the development projects in all the senatorial districts,” he stated.

The president of the NGE, Mrs Egbemode applauded the governor for the execution of the series of projects across the state.

She urged him to maintain the tempo of projects initiation and execution for the good of the people.

You May Also Like:

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/primate-ayodele-five-nations-will-come-nigeria-two-will-greater-three/

Primate Ayodele: Five nations will come out of Nigeria; two will be greater than three