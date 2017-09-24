Myro in paternity mess, shuns lover

‘Odi Ok’ and ‘Sugar’ crooner, Oghenemairo Daniel Ozah, popularly known as Myro, is in the news again, but this time, his story has come with a bit of controversy as he seems to have joined the league of musicians to be involved in paternity mess.

According to the news doing the rounds, a lady had just had a baby for the singer and designer, but Myro has allegedly denied being to be the newborn’s father.

A source close to the artiste said the lady is determined to go the extra mile towards making sure the budding singer accepts full responsibility of the paternity.

The source further revealed that, “She has gone ahead to release screenshots of her conversation between her and the singer, alongside pictures of their supposed child, which she just delivered.”

R also learnt that all the efforts of the mother to reach the artiste on several occasion has proved abortive as Myro was not responding.

The development, is currently raising dust in the industry and also generating concerns from the artiste’s fans as some are wondering whether he wants to abandon her, because he was not ready to become a father.

Some people who claim to know the artiste intimately also allegedly described Myro as very randy and a player, R learnt.

Effort to get the reaction of Myro and his management proved abortive as they could not be reached as of press time.