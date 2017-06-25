Saudi king, Islamic leaders exchange Eid-el-Fitr greetings

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call from Sheikh Sabah Alahmad Aljabir Alsabah, the Emir of Kuwait, congratulating him on Eid-el-Fitr and condemning the terrorist plot against the Grand Mosque.

They strongly condemned the terrorist plot against Makkah’s Grand Mosque and worshippers, describing the plot as criminal act aimed at destabilising security in the kingdom.

Riyadh Daily reported that the King received more congratulating calls from Arab Leaders including King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the King of Bahrain, President of Egypt Abdulfattah Al-Sissi, King Abdullah II ibn Alhosain and the King of Jordan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Others included the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, President Mahmud Abbas of Palestine, President Omar bin Hasan Albashir of Sudan, and from Sheikh Nawaf Alahmad Aljabir Alsabah, the crown prince of Kuwait congratulating him on Eid-el-Fitr.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques thanked them all for their sincere feelings.

Earlier on Saturday, a speech was delivered by Minister of Culture and Information Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad.

Arab News said the speech highlighted joy and happiness for all after the completion of the month of Ramadan and the subsequent Eid holiday.

The king said that the world is suffering from terrorism, which is the scourge of this era, adding that he pays great attention to bolstering security and stability in the world.

The king underlined Saudi efforts to serve pilgrims, the holy places, Islam and Muslims. In keeping with the royal custom of communicating with the leaders of Islamic countries, King Salman has sent cables of congratulation to leaders of the Islamic countries on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

King Salman has also received cables of congratulation from kings, emirs, presidents and heads of states of Arab and Islamic countries on the occasion.

In reply, King Salman thanked them for their noble feelings, wishing them many happy returns.

The Supreme Court on Saturday announced that Sunday, June 25, is the first day of Eid-el-Fitr in Saudi Arabia after reported sightings of the new moon.